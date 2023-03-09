Status: 09.03.2023 10:55 p.m

In the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League, SC Freiburg narrowly lost to Juventus Turin. Nevertheless, Christian Streich’s team still has a good chance of progressing in the second leg next Thursday.

SC Freiburg lost 0-1 (0-0) in the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League to the favored team from Turin. The hosts dominated the game but were unable to take advantage of their chances in the first half. In the second half, Ángel Di María gave the Italians the lead (53′), Lucas Höler’s supposed equalizer in the 64th minute was withdrawn because of a handball.

In the narrow defeat, the SC had to make do with less fan support than hoped. Because the Italian record champions and the authorities decided on Monday that SC supporters’ tickets for the game purchased through home club memberships will be cancelledthe Freiburgers were only left with the previously determined contingent of 2,100 away fans.

Juventus put Freiburg under pressure early on

From the start, the Italian record champions put pressure on and repeatedly played dangerously close to the Freiburg penalty area. After the Breisgauer were able to get over their initial nervousness, the prank team stood up well and threw themselves into every ball of the opponent. In the 13th minute, the “Old Lady” had the first big chance of the game, but with a bit of luck, SC keeper Mark Flekken was able to fend off Adrien Rabiot’s shot after Di María’s assist.

With more ball possession, the sports club now tried to get more access to the game. But after a short phase of pressure from Freiburg, Juve took control of the game again and created a significant increase in chances. The hosts then had the next good opportunity in the 31st minute: Because Flekken sailed past a corner, Bremer got a corner kick at the back post, but he couldn’t get the sharp cross on goal.

Freiburg offensive too harmless

Juventus varied the pace and challenged the Freiburg defense with position changes. However, the fifth-placed Bundesliga team showed a good physical presence and was able to repeatedly prevent the guests from attacking. Only at the end of the first half did Freiburg manage to gain some breathing room and get close to the goal. However, the people of Breisgau did not manage to graduate.

Di María scores for Turin’s lead, Höler’s equalizer withdrawn

After the change of sides, Turin put the visitors from Freiburg under pressure again and forced the Streich team on the defensive. That defended well until the 53rd minute, when Di María headed the ball under the bar to make it 1-0 after a sharp cross from ex-Frankfurter Filip Kostic. Flekken had no chance in the situation.

Streich reacted with a double substitution and brought on Ritsu Doan for the inconspicuous Roland Sallai, Yannik Keiterl came on for Maximilian Eggestein. Freiburg quickly found an answer after falling behind and Höler scored from a free kick for the supposed equalizer. But the VAR got in touch immediately and the Greek referee took the goal back after looking at the pictures because of a previous handball by Matthias Ginter. He only wanted to protect his face, but because Ginter gave the template for the goal, the decision was correct.

Freiburg keeps the chance to advance

Juve was much more defensive after the lead and let Freiburg come. They looked for gaps and came dangerously in front of goal with a free kick on the left side of the sixteen in the 76th minute. But Grifo’s shot sailed over the targeted left corner. In the final quarter of an hour, the Breisgauers continued to fight self-sacrificingly and were able to set offensive accents again and again without a very big chance. So it remained with the narrow but deserved Freiburg defeat. The second leg will take place next Thursday (6:45 p.m.).