Udinese – Marino transfer market: “Pereyra? A possible technical loss”

The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took stock of one of the most important players for the Juventus club. Here are the words

The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino took stock of the black and white market and above all of a very important player like Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. At the moment, according to the manager, there is an open dialogue between the parties, but it is difficult to find a balance also due to the player’s requests. Tucu has never hidden his desire to join a team that plays in European competitions in this last part of his career. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to read the words of the Juventus director to take stock of the situation.

“Pereyra’s situation? To date the dialogue is very open also because we’re talking about a player who has an excellent relationship with our club and above all can offer top-level performance. To date, the Argentine is going through a phase of reflection, but we will be ready for any eventuality. We are not thinking in terms of assets, being at the end of the contract, but up a technical loss, very painful. In any eventuality, we will be ready for his decision and we can only thank him. ” Words that bode for the worst and there will certainly be many teams at the door to try in every way to ensure the performance of a player with these abilities.

The teams at the door — I am two teams at the door and they have been the same teams for several months. Both have very close European placements over the course of next year. The first is Fiorentina who, if they were to win the Conference League, would guarantee a placement in the Europa League. The second is Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. A top-level team that will surely play in the next edition of the Champions League. There is talk of a real honor for a footballer like the Argentine who would have the chance to show off again in Europe. Quickly changing the subject, but remaining connected to the outgoing market. Here are the latest on Nehuen Perez << See also Eight students were killed in a shooting at a school in Belgrade Info

