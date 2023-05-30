Home » Van der Sar leaves Ajax Amsterdam
Sports

Van der Sar leaves Ajax Amsterdam

After a disappointing season, managing director Edwin van der Sar has announced his departure from Dutch record champions Ajax Amsterdam.

Van der Sar will resign on June 1st, the club announced on Tuesday. “After almost eleven years in the management, I’m empty,” the former national goalkeeper was quoted in the message. Ajax haven’t won a title this season and only finished third in the league.

For the club, spoiled by success, the season was the worst in 14 years. Van der Sar is partly blamed for the sporting crash. Fans blame him for the departure of coach Erik ten Hag to Manchester United a year ago. His successor Alfred Schreuder was dismissed in January because of poor results. 52-year-old Van der Sar had achieved numerous national and international successes with Ajax as a goalkeeper.

