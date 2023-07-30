Udinese Market | Balzaretti tries the carioca coup: Wesely Ribeiro likes it

Market news arrives from Brazil: the Bianconeri would be interested in Cruzeiro winger Wesely Ribeiro Silva

Udinese is one of the most active teams on the market in recent days. After the arrival of Kabasele and the now certain farewell Samardzic, Balzaretti is hard at work to give Sottil a competitive squad at the starting line. From Brazil came the news of an interest from the Juventus club in Wesley Ribeiro Silva. Born in 1999, he is a winger owned by Cruzeiro. This season he has collected for the moment 14 appearances and 3 goals, showing various interesting technical skills. For the left wing, the Belo Horizonte club asks about 5 million euros, while the Pozzos would currently be stuck at 3 plus bonuses. Possible operation given that Udinese has now released even one slot for non-EU citizens. The next few days will be decisive for understanding the feasibility of the operation which appears to be already well underway. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the marks assigned to the Udinese players during yesterday afternoon’s match. Here are the assessments of the match against Union Berlin <<

July 30 – 2.03pm

