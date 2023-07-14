Udinese market – Besiktas is serious / Offered a two-year contract to Tucu

The Juventus team from Istanbul is serious. Offered a two-year contract to the Juventus captain who ended his contract last June

The news that reaches us from Turkey is one of the important ones. The soccer player Roberto Pereyra is very close to Besiktas or rather, the proposal from the Turkish club was delivered in these hours. Now it’s up to the footballer to decide and see what his future will be. Difficult to make a prediction, also because the possibility that everything will change is always around the corner. At the moment the future of Tucu is still too uncertain in order to give a clear view. Even after this biennial, the Argentine seems to be taking some time to decide what his next team will be. The footballer continues to wait for an offer from the neroazzurri of Milan, but the latter seems to be slow in coming. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest after last night’s presentation. Here are the words of the new striker: Lorenzo Lucca

July 14th – 1.09pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

