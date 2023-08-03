Udinese market – Cocetta alla Turris / The details of the operation have changed

Central defender Nicolò Cocetta is ready for a new adventure outside the Juventus world. Here are all the details of the operation

The Italian central defender Nicolò Cocetta is ready for his transfer in Lega Pro. The team that is doing everything to ensure the performance of the former Udinese is the Turris. The class of 2003 has chosen to leave Udine to try to show off in other squares and who knows, perhaps returning to the Friulian city but as an absolute protagonist. The details of the operation are interesting and certainly a novelty. The pass will be signed a definitive titlebut the bianconeri will reserve the player one 50% percentage on future resale. Not bad, given that in this way in the future the Friuli team will either have a good income from its sale or even a possible graft at half the cost of the card. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Samardzic’s figures are official: here they are <<

