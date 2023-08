Two domestic players will present themselves today at the WTA Tour tournament in Prague. Tereza Martincová is fighting for the quarterfinals with the Chinese Jüan Jüe. The tennis players were originally supposed to compete on Wednesday, but the rain prevented them from taking the court. Subsequently, Linda Nosková will also introduce herself to the Czech fans. In the second round, the Czech tennis talent will face Barbora Strýcová’s conqueror Ankita Raina from India.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook