DAZN and Fanatics, strategic partnership for integrated e-commerce

DAZN Groupthe world‘s leading sports entertainment and live streaming company, e Fanaticsa global digital sports platform and leader in licensed sports merchandising, announce a long-term strategic partnership to offer sports enthusiasts a world-class integrated e-commerce experience.

Beginning in Q3 2023, Fanatics will allow millions of DAZN subscribers to sports fans around the world to purchase a wide range of products, including licensed team merchandise and sportswear, directly through the DAZN app wherever they are.

The development of the partnership will proceed in stages. Within a year, the shop integrated into the DAZN app will allow users to enjoy a personalized e-commerce experience that takes into account their favorite passions, teams and players, giving them the opportunity to make purchases with a single wallet, in one just clicks.

Fanatics offers a broad assortment of products and has a vastly expanding global presence. Recent acquisitions have made it possible to strengthen its presence in Italy and Latin America, while growth in Australia and Asia will guarantee all DAZN subscribers, regardless of where they are, the possibility of purchasing the most popular new products and products.

This partnership represents a building block pivotal in DAZN’s journey to become the destination platform for sports fans around the world, one place to find everything they want: from live sports streaming to on-demand, from news, analysis and highlights, to tickets for live events, betting and, now, even the ability to access the e-commerce of sports products. All accessible through a single account, a portfolio with personalized discounts and packages for an even richer and more engaging experience.

The collaboration with Fanatics and the joint commitment to deep product integration and development is, therefore, another important achievement in the realization of DAZN’s ambitions. Likewise, Fanatics is becoming a destination that serves the passions of sports fans to enable them to shop, collect and bet within the Fanatics ecosystem.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, he has declared:

«Fanatics is a global leader in licensed sports merchandise and is experiencing tremendous growth. DAZN is the perfect partner as we expand internationally: our mission is to build a single global platform that is the destination for sports fans, simplifying the experience and offering everything in one place. Fanatics and DAZN share similar long-term goals and this represents the perfect start to a lasting partnership. Having an integrated e-commerce where fans can buy their team’s official sportswear and merchandise enriches the overall fan experience – an essential expression of support and fan culture for millions of people. It’s a winning combination: Fanatics is a global leader in this area and DAZN has a huge, engaged and growing audience of sports fans».

Fanatics President, Business Affairs, Gary Gertzoghe has declared:

«Like Fanatics, DAZN is committed to providing sports fans with the best possible experience on the platform. This partnership will allow DAZN to expand its offering and make it even easier for fans to access merchandise from their favorite teams. Finding new, innovative and better ways to better serve fans is something we are constantly striving for and supporting DAZN in bringing a fully integrated merchandising offer to its platform goes in this direction. We can’t wait to get started».

