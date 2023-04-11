Udinese continues to work. In the meantime Pierpaolo Marino will take care of securing a new player for the next season

The director of the technical areaPier Paolo Marino he doesn’t stand still for a second and in fact the umpteenth blow of his great work seems to have arrived. Just in the last few hours there is new news from the Gazzetta dello Sport in which Udinese seems to have secured itself a new hit for his outdoor department. A player who is ready to have his say even in a league level like the Italian one and who will arrive at the beginning of the summer on a free transfer. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see in detail who we are talking about. Above all, we discover the best qualities of the new Juventus winger.

The protagonist of the article is the lateral Jordan Zemura. The footballer with the double passport, Zimbabwe and England is ready to play with the Italian club. The Bornemouth player has been moved up to the second team just since it came out signed a pre-contract with Udinese by Pier Paolo Marino. A correct choice by the English club? We don’t have to evaluate this, but certainly when he arrives in Udine, the new addition to the Friulian team will have to work hard. After talking about the negotiation, let’s not lose the insight into the player and his performance over the last few seasons.

The point on performance — Year to date he played an impressive 19 games in a highly competitive league like the Premier League and it should be noted that he also provided an assist. The full back has always been a fixture for Bornemouth and his thirty-three appearances in the Championship last season prove it. Now her first adventure outside of his native country will come. The footballer is ready to assert himself and the Udinese fans can't wait to see him at work on the pitch.

