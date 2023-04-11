Listen to the audio version of the article

The bankruptcy declaration of Virgin Orbit with access to the American «Chapter 11» has brought attention back to the space economy sector with the risks and opportunities it offers. Sir Richard Branson’s start-up, controlled by Virgin Investment which owns Virgin Galactic, specialized in suborbital travel, had managed to make six launches since its debut in 2017 from its Californian base.

Virgin Orbit didn’t make it

The last one last January from the Cornwall spaceport (UK), but the mission…