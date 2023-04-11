7
The bankruptcy of Sir Branson’s company and the impact on the moves of Musk and Bezos. Countdown to the launch of Tesla’s patron rocket destined for Mars
by Mara Monti
The bankruptcy declaration of Virgin Orbit with access to the American «Chapter 11» has brought attention back to the space economy sector with the risks and opportunities it offers. Sir Richard Branson’s start-up, controlled by Virgin Investment which owns Virgin Galactic, specialized in suborbital travel, had managed to make six launches since its debut in 2017 from its Californian base.
Virgin Orbit didn’t make it
The last one last January from the Cornwall spaceport (UK), but the mission…