Diplomatic tension rises around the Ukrainian conflict: Moscow announces the strengthening of the defense of its north-western borders after the entry of neighboring Finland into NATO, and excludes that a ceasefire is currently under discussion in view of the Orthodox Easter, the April 16th. “The idea has not been proposed by anyone,” said Russian spokesman Peskov.

Meanwhile, Kiev and its allies continue to grapple with the leak of top-secret US documents leaked on social media and allegedly leading the president Volodymyr Zelenskya partially change his plans. Russian bombs have fallen in Kherson Oblast. But it is in Bakhmut that the battle is concentrated, the Ukrainians may be ready. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russians have continued to advance in the last 24 hours, albeit at very high human costs.

