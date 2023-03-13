The Spaniard is going through a bad moment due to the injury that occurred on the Marassi field. The farewell is not so obvious

The Spanish striker is going through one of the darkest moments of his career. The umpteenth injury just when everything seemed to be done for him to land in London (Tottenham bank) was without a shadow of a doubt a big low blow from which it is also difficult to recover. After the surgery he has already got back to work in view of the next championship matches and will try in every way to return as soon as possible even if this season seems to be definitively compromised. At the same time it is also necessary to evaluate the new possible market scenarios. The assignment of Gerard Deulofeu it seemed almost obvious, but here are all the new and possible scenarios.

After the injury it will take some time before he can resume his normal condition and we must also evaluate his return to the football field. When we talk about these types of interventions it is not easy to understand the conditions of a possible return and above all the level on which the player put under the knife will return to play. At this point, even the many interested teams could take a step back in this situation and continue to reflect or turn to other profiles. As a result, a completely unusual new scenario opens up for Udinese and for Gerry.

The permanence — Until a few days ago it seemed really impossible to put Deulofeu and the floor stay in the same sentence, but today it is no longer a utopia. Despite Thauvin's arrival, the next market could offer many surprises and if the right offer doesn't arrive, Gerry could still defend the black and white colors and relaunch himself before the last call from the big names. If not, the alternative concerns theAston Villa Of Unay Emery, his great admirer who has always wanted him even at the time of Villareal. Quickly changing the subject, Udinese wants to try and reach sixth place at all costs. Reaching Europe would be an incentive to avoid an exodus in the summer, here's the latest with the gust

March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 17:13)

