The team continues to work on the pitch, but also on the transfer market as they are looking for a possible replacement for midfielder Walace

Udinese continues to work both in the field and on the market. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino already has new ideas for both the incoming and outgoing market. One of the priorities in view of next year is certainly to find a new player who can complement the Brazilian Walace in the midfield. We know very well that Udinese cannot give up his services and consequently they will do everything possible to ensure a good substitute very similar to him and with the same characteristics. It won’t be easy to find it, but the manager always surprised us with his choices and above all he rarely disappointed.

The first name under observation is also the most fascinating, we are talking about the midfielder who also won a Europa League: Francis Coquelin. A noteworthy talent who would surely arrive in Udine to make all the difference in this world thanks to his qualities. His contract expires in 2024 and consequently he is a player with a not too high cost but who could make a big hand on the pitch. Not only the French midfielder, but they have come out in the last few days other items as well as for Walace’s mate.

The other profiles — The other players placed under observation by the Friulian club are Jari Vandeputte who did very well with Catanzaro and secured promotion to Serie B and the Bosnian player who plays in Turkey Hadziahmetovic. To date, the French footballer always seems to be the favourite, but we cannot rule out twists and turns over the next few months.

