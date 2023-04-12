Record-breaking Michael Jordan auctions off his Air 13s for $2.2 million

A mind-boggling figure, the one auctioned by Sotheby’s for the pair of Air Jordan 13 worn in 1998 by Michael Jordan during his last season in Nba (nicknamed ‘The Last Dance’) and in his last final played for i Chicago Bulls. 2.2 million dollars (about two million euros at current exchange rates), a sum that fully falls within expectations: in fact, before the auction it was estimated that the sports memorabilia could be sold for between two and four million dollars.

What makes the shoe special, and increases its value, is the story behind it: with that pair of Jordans, the champion scored 37 points against the opposing team, the Utah Jazzand led the Chicago Bulls to win the game by a score of 93 to 88. Furthermore, after the match, the NBA star autographed the scapa and gave it to a young ball boy.

However, it is not the first time that items belonging to Michael Jordan have broken sales records: again at Sotheby’s, last September, the record was set for a basketball jersey auctioned off, selling the very one worn by the basketball player in the final of 1998 for 10.1 million dollars.

