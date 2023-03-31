The big names are always the same: Beto, Becao, Deulofeu and Pereyra. There are many suitors and this time it won’t be easy to keep all 4 of them in Udine. Consequentially, Pierpaolo Marino and the Juventus management have already begun to move. It is no coincidence that Retegui’s name was compared to that of Udinese several months ago. This shows that the farsighted eye of Friulian society continues to be on the crest of the wave. The centre-forward hasn’t officially faded yet but by now Boca Juniors, holder of the card, are asking (at least) between 20 and 25 million euros. But let’s not waste any more time and let’s get to the point.