On Thursday afternoon around 4.30 p.m. there was a police operation in a federal care facility in Leoben, in which several patrols from the Leoben district were deployed.

On site, police officers from the Erzherzog-Johann-Strasse police station reported that an Egyptian asylum seeker behaved aggressively towards two of his roommates – an Egyptian and a Syrian – and may have injured them on the body.

Threatened with killing

Due to his mental state of emergency, the 46-year-old had to be transported to a hospital in Graz. On the way there, he threatened the police officers who were present and kicked them. Neither the detainee nor the intervening police officers were injured.

The Erzherzog-Johann-Straße police inspection is conducting further investigations into the facts. A residence and entry ban as well as a provisional ban on weapons were issued against the man.