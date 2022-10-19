Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 17. The news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the second press conference on the afternoon of the 17th. Deputy Director Tian Peiyan, three representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, introduced the relevant situation to Chinese and foreign reporters and answered questions from reporters around the theme of “unswervingly and comprehensively governing the party with strictness and in-depth promotion of the new great project of party building in the new era”.

Anti-corruption fight wins landslide and consolidates across the board

Xiao Pei introduced that in the new era, we have launched an unprecedented fight against corruption, achieved an overwhelming victory and consolidated it in an all-round way. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, more than 4.648 million cases have been filed by disciplinary inspection and supervision organs across the country. Among them, 553 cadres are in charge of investigation and investigation, more than 25,000 cadres at the bureau level and more than 182,000 cadres at the county and division level.

Xiao Pei introduced that our party has comprehensively strengthened the construction of discipline, strictly adhered to political discipline and political rules, and adhered to the keynote of strictness. Our Party punishes corruption with a zero-tolerance attitude, promotes the integration of those who dare not, cannot, and do not want to corrupt, resolutely investigate and deal with corruption cases where political and economic issues are intertwined, and resolutely punish corruption around the masses.

Looking back at the achievements made in the anti-corruption struggle over the past ten years, Xiao Pei said, first, the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on the anti-corruption work has been strengthened. Second, the spread of corruption has been resolutely curbed. Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the discipline inspection and supervision organs have investigated and punished more than 74,000 people suspected of corruption and bribery. Among them, 48% of them have committed corruption for the first time before the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. of 11%. Third, strictly rectify the “fly greed” around the masses. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the national discipline inspection and supervision organs have investigated and dealt with more than 650,000 corruption and work style issues involving education and medical care, pension and social security, law enforcement and judicial affairs.

Insist on bribery and bribery

In response to the question of insisting on the investigation of bribery and bribery, Xiao Pei said that the “hunting” of bribers and the exchange of power and money for bribers are important reasons why corruption still occurs. Only by cutting off the chain of interests between “hunting” and being willing to be “hunted” can we eradicate the breeding ground for corruption.

Xiao Pei said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the national discipline inspection and supervision organs have investigated and punished more than 63,000 bribery personnel, and the national procuratorial organs have investigated and punished more than 36,000 bribery personnel. To promote the investigation of bribery and bribery together, the first is to clarify the focus of punishing bribery. The five key categories include: offering bribes for many times, offering huge amounts of bribes, and offering bribes to multiple people; party members, cadres and state functionaries offering bribes; offering bribes in important national work, key projects, and major projects; , education and medical care and other fields to engage in bribery; implement major commercial bribery. The second is to strictly investigate and punish according to the law. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee, together with the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and other relevant departments, formulated the “Opinions on Further Promoting the Investigation of Acceptance and Bribery”. The “Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China” and the Regulations for the Implementation of the Supervision Law stipulate the punishment methods for bribers and the means to deal with illegal gains from bribery. The third is to explore the implementation of the bribery list management system. Coordinate the use of disciplinary, legal, administrative, economic and other means to make bribers pay their due price by restricting corporate qualifications and market access.

Xiao Pei said that it will further improve the accuracy and effectiveness of cracking down on bribery. It will not only find out the problem of bribery, but also recover the proceeds of bribery. At the same time, it will protect the legal operation of the company, protect the legitimate rights and interests of the involved and related companies, and achieve political effects and discipline. The organic unity of legal effect and social effect.

Further improve the selection and employment mechanism that can be up and down

Xu Qifang introduced that in September this year, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the newly revised “Promoting the Regulations of Leading Cadres to Be Up and Down”. 7 channels including organizational adjustment of current cadres. Focus on the adjustment of unsuitable cadres to serve as current cadres, and list 15 situations from the aspects of political performance, ideals and beliefs, fighting spirit, political achievements, implementation of organizational discipline, responsibility, ability and quality, work style, and moral conduct.

Xu Qifang said that the key measures include the following six aspects: First, take the annual assessment as an important basis for promoting the ability of leading cadres to go up and down. The second is to adhere to the inspection and identification of cadres on the front lines of major tasks and major struggles, and to distinguish between superiors and inferiors in actual combat tests. The third is to strengthen comprehensive analysis and judgment, make good use of the results of cadre assessment and inspection, inspections, audits, statistics, reports on personal matters, democratic appraisal, petitions and other aspects, and dynamically grasp the actual performance of cadres. The fourth is to strictly implement responsibilities, and incorporate the implementation of regulations into the party committee (party group) to fulfill the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, “one report and two reviews”, inspections, special inspections on personnel selection and employment, etc., and include it in the annual assessment of the secretary of the party committee (party group) Debriefing content. The fifth is to establish a documentary reporting system, requiring that the relevant situation of the previous year be reported to the superior every year, and promoting the normalization of being able to go up and down. The sixth is to strengthen public opinion propaganda and promote the formation of a social environment and public opinion atmosphere that can go up and down.

Play a set of “combination punches” that strictly manage and supervise cadres

Xu Qifang said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the organization department has closely followed the firm steps of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, requiring cadres with strict standards, managing cadres with strict measures, and restraining cadres with strict discipline, and developed a set of strict management and supervision. The “combination punch” of cadres.

Xu Qifang introduced that the first is to continuously improve the reporting system for personal matters related to leading cadres with Chinese characteristics. The reporting system for personal matters related to leading cadres has been incorporated into the overall design of comprehensively and strictly governing the Party, as a tool for strictly managing the Party and officials, and comprehensively carry out random inspections and verifications, increasing the proportion of random inspections from 3% to 5% per year to 10%.

The second is to standardize the behavior of leading cadres’ spouses, children and their spouses to do business and run enterprises. Since 2015, this work has been gradually rolled out across the country. A total of more than 4,700 leading cadres’ spouses, children, and their spouses have been regulated for their behaviors in running businesses. After the centralized regulation ended, the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the “Regulations on the Management of Leading Cadres’ Spouses, Children and Their Spouses to Run Business and Run Enterprises” to establish and improve a normalized and long-term mechanism.

The third is to deepen the selection and employment supervision and inspection and inspection and rectification. Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, combined with the inspection of the central government, special inspections on the selection and employment of personnel have been carried out in 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and more than 200 central units. Each year, the selection and employment work of provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities and central units is evaluated. In 2021, the ratio of cadres and the masses that the selection and employment of local and local units is “good”, an increase of 23 percentage points compared with 2013, showing a continuous upward trend.

The fourth is to play a special rectification “combination boxing”, and make real efforts to solve the stubborn problems of cadre selection and appointment, management and supervision. Carry out special rectification of the “three supers and two chaos” problem, special treatment of “naked official” problem, special treatment of leading cadres going abroad for private purposes Special rectification for relatives’ employment problems in this system.

A series of pioneering

New concepts, new ideas and new strategies for managing the party and governing the party

Tian Peiyan said that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward a series of groundbreaking new concepts, new ideas and new strategies for Party management and Party governance, which have achieved major theoretical achievements and made important original contributions to the enrichment and development of the Marxist theory of party building. .

Tian Peiyan introduced that it can be summarized as follows: put forward the general requirements for party building in the new era, clarify the party building policy, main line, focus, overall layout and goals in the new era; put forward the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, emphasizing comprehensive and strict governance. The Party’s foundation is comprehensive, the key is strict, and the key is to govern. It must be really strict, dare to manage, dare to be strict, and manage long-term strictness. Self-revolution is the second answer for the party to jump out of the historical cycle rate of the rise and fall of chaos, and it must strengthen itself. Purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement ability; proposed that the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the greatest advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics is the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and the Communist Party of China is the highest political leadership force; Political construction is the fundamental construction of the party and determines the direction and effect of the party’s construction; it is proposed that the great spirit of party building is the spiritual source of the Communist Party of China; it is proposed that ideals and beliefs are the spiritual pillar and political soul of the Communists, and the “calcium” of the Communists’ spirit. “; put forward the party’s organizational line in the new era, clarify the standards for cadres, emphasize the improvement of an organizational system that is connected from top to bottom and has strong execution, and enhance the political and organizational functions of grass-roots party organizations; put forward that the party’s style is the image of the party, and it is the observation of party and mass cadres. It is a barometer of group relations and people’s backing, emphasizing that the construction of work style is always on the road, and must be unremittingly, and resolutely rectify formalism, bureaucracy, hedonism, and extravagance. In major political struggles, we must insist that we do not dare to be corrupt, cannot be corrupt, and do not want to be corrupt. Strengthen the restriction and supervision of power; propose that governing the party by system and governing the party according to regulations is the fundamental policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and must build a system that is complete, scientific and standardized, and operates effectively; We must implement the responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party.

The three representatives also answered other questions from reporters. More than 250 domestic and foreign journalists from more than 130 media attended the press conference.Reporter Liu Yizhan