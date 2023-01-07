The International Liaison Department of the CPC Central Committee held a special briefing on China‘s epidemic prevention policy yesterday (6th). Senior diplomats stationed in China from more than 130 countries, including more than 30 ambassadors and chargé d’affaires ad interim, attended the event. The spokesperson of the National Health and Health Commission said at the briefing that in the past three years, the virus has mutated frequently, the situation of the epidemic has been constantly changing, and the prevention and control strategies have been constantly adjusted.

Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission: In terms of optimizing prevention and control strategies, China has always insisted on optimizing and improving prevention and control strategies according to the time and situation. The work has also gone through several stages, namely the stage of emergency containment of sudden outbreaks, the stage of normalized epidemic prevention and control exploration, and the stage of comprehensive comprehensive prevention and control. We have effectively dealt with more than 100 clustered outbreaks, successfully avoided the widespread prevalence of the original strain with strong pathogenicity and the delta variant strain, greatly reduced severe illness and death, and provided resources for the development and application of vaccines and drugs as well as medical treatment. The preparation has won a precious window period. We have always been following up on the new characteristics of virus mutations and changes in the epidemic situation, and have successively formulated 900 prevention and control plans and diagnosis and treatment plans. Article, the new crown infection is adjusted from Class B and A tubes to Class B and B tubes.

Over the past three years, the state has borne all the treatment costs for COVID-19 patients. Treatment drugs have been included in medical insurance, and vaccines have been vaccinated for free for all. The cure rate of COVID-19 patients in China has remained above 90%. Always pay attention to key groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and children, carry out health monitoring, and provide hierarchical management and classified services according to high, medium, and low risk levels. In terms of scientific research, China currently has 13 new crown vaccines approved for use, covering 4 technical routes, and the complete vaccination rate of the entire population exceeds 90%. In terms of international exchanges, China has provided hundreds of billions of anti-epidemic supplies to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, and supplied more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations.

Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission: At present, our focus of work is shifting from infection prevention and control to medical treatment, so as to ensure a smooth and orderly adjustment of prevention and control measures. In the face of the epidemic, we focus more on the problems and needs of the masses, strengthen the protection of vulnerable groups, improve the ability to receive treatment, and continue to build a strong line of defense to prevent the epidemic, stabilize the economy, and secure development. In the turmoil of dealing with the epidemic of the century, more than 1.4 billion Chinese people are on a big ship with a shared destiny. Let us work harder. We believe that after this severe winter, we will usher in another spring.

National Health and Medical Commission: It is urgent to prepare medical resources

At yesterday’s briefing, the relevant person in charge of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health and Health Commission introduced that with the weakening of the pathogenicity of Omicron virus, the popularization of vaccination, and the accumulation of experience in prevention and control, my country’s epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage.

Jiao Yahui, Director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health and Health Commission: Currently, the epidemic situation in various parts of China is in a stage of rapid rise. Due to the influence of various factors such as the level of the previous epidemic situation, the peak time of the epidemic situation will vary from place to place. Most provinces and cities are passing the peak of infections. The number of severe cases related to the new crown continues to increase. As the national epidemic prevention and control enters a new stage, coupled with the influence of factors such as the Spring Festival travel and the flow of people during the Spring Festival holiday, some places will experience a rapid increase in the epidemic, and the infection rate will increase in both urban and rural areas. However, the task of medical treatment still faces challenges.

Jiao Yahui introduced that, centering on the goal of “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, my country must urgently prepare medical resources, and realize that fever clinics and fever clinics “should be set up and opened as much as possible.” As of now, nearly 57,000 fever clinics (consulting rooms) have been set up and opened across the country. At present, the utilization rate of intensive care beds in hospitals above the second level is about 80%. Grassroots comprehensively carry out health surveys on key populations and strengthen health monitoring. As of now, the survey and classification of 190 million elderly people over the age of 65 in the country have been completed.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Administration of the National Health and Health Commission: Give full play to the role of tertiary hospitals in medical treatment. Complete the clearing of emergency observation patients within 24 hours, give full play to the role of national, provincial, prefectural and municipal expert groups, and improve the treatment effect as much as possible through various forms such as online consultation and on-site inspections. Generally speaking, China has promoted the conversion of medical institutions at all levels and types to emergency services in a short period of time. The current bed and equipment resources can meet the needs of medical treatment. We will also continue to strengthen monitoring according to the development of the epidemic situation, and adapt measures to local conditions. Expand the corresponding resources to ensure the medical needs of the people.

