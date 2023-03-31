Doctor visits how to save without giving up important visits and checks in 2023: this is what many Italians are wondering.

Although health should be everyone’s right, it is not always so. Visits and medicines have a cost that some citizens are unable to bear.

In particular this year, with electricity and gas bills that have skyrocketed, and growing inflation, many citizens have given up, for economic reasons, to carry out visits and checks.

It’s not just a question of necessary visits when you are already aware that you have a problem, or you suspect it because symptoms have appeared, but also preventive visits which, in recent years, have proved to be fundamental in the fight against cancer, for example.

From all this derives theimportance of undergoing visits or find ways to save on essential medicines. But also the basic economic problem: very often you can’t make ends meet and you choose to postpone an important appointment for your health.

It is precisely for this reason that it is important to know tAll the methods to save on medical expenses that can be used in 2023.

Medical visits, how to save: tickets and exemptions

One of the best known ways to save on doctor visits is undoubtedly theexemption from paying the ticket.

In essence, the ticket, provided by ours National Health Systemis a contribution to health care costs by the citizen and allows the latter to receive the treatments provided by the NHS.

In some specific cases, the citizen can obtain the exemption from the payment of the ticket. In particular, the following can benefit from the exemption:

• citizens who are below the established income threshold: This category includes citizens under 6 and over 65, the unemployed, social pensioners and minimum pensioners over 60. The income thresholds change according to the various cases;

• citizens with chronic diseases ;

• citizens with rare diseases ;

• citizens with disability.

Generally, those entitled to income exemption already appear in a list that can be consulted by the family doctor, who will put the exemption code on the prescription when ordering the appointment.

If you claim to be eligible for the exemption, but you don’t appear on the list, it is possible contact your local ASL and request the exemption.

On the Ministry of Health website you can also consult thelist and references of the National Health Authoritiesas well as the regional site pages dedicated to exemptions from the payment of the ticket.

Also read our in-depth analysis dedicated to the topic: Health costs, how to obtain exemption

Medical visits how to save money thanks to free checks and screenings

Another way to save on medical expenses in the long run is to take advantage of free checkups and screenings foreseen by the National Health System and organized in the various Regions.

Taking advantage of this possibility is the best way to prevent diseases such as cancer. In fact, they are part of the free visits planned checks and tests for the prevention of some cancers.

For example, you can make the pap test (examination which, to date, is the most suitable for preventing cervical cancer) for all women in the age group ranging from 25 to 64 years.

it is also possible free mammography or fecal occult blood test (essential for the prevention of colorectal cancer).

The invitation comes sent directly by the ASL, which contacts people in the relevant age groups. Nonetheless, citizens who have never received an invitation for free screening or checks can call the toll-free number of their ASL and request information.

Medical visits how to save thanks to tax deductions

One last way to save on medical visits in 2023 is to pay attention when completing the tax return.

As we know, through the tax declaration you can get reimbursed for various medical expenses.

The important is keep receipts and receipts as evidence of the expenditure made. This is precisely the reason why the pharmacist or doctor, at the time of purchase or payment, requires the health card.

The expenses for which you are entitled to Irpef deduction of 19% do not include only the purchase of medicines (even homeopathic) or specialist visits: it is also possible to save onpurchase of medical prostheses or other equipment and on spa treatments.

The list of all medical expenses (including medicines and visits) on which it is possible to benefit from the deduction are collected in the page of the website of the Revenue Agency dedicated to deductible health care expenses.