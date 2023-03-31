health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-03-31 10:48 Game Corner Taro

“Horizon Forbidden West” (Horizon Forbidden West) developed by Guerrilla Games will land on PS5 and PS4 in February 2022. It has more than 80 ratings from Metacritic media and players. Its expansion piece “Burning Shores” (Burning Shores) yesterday (30) The latest trailer was released today, showing the medium-sized new machine “The Waterwing” (The Waterwing) that players will foresee in the new DLC, which is highly maneuverable and can dive deep underwater.

However, the release of “Forbidden Land in the Western Regions” hit the schedule of “Elden’s Circle” at that time, and the light was completely covered up. When the DLC “Scorching Coast” was announced at the end of last year, it was announced that it would be exclusive to PS5, which caused a lot of discussion. 19), developers alsoShare the main sky scene of this DLC on PlayStation Blogwhich indirectly explains why it should be exclusive to PS5.

Figure/PlayStation

In the late game of “Forbidden Lands of the Western Regions”, players can obtain mounts that fly in the air, which is enough to pass through the misty clouds at low altitudes. Voxel) technology, and more powerful hardware performance to render these dazzling cloud data.

Guerrilla said that in order to bring life to the magnificent sky and fill the sky with lifelike clouds, “Aloy will fly in a more breathtaking and realistic sky than ever before.” Chief special effects artist Andrew Schneider called it the next technical challenge , “PS5 can handle larger data sets,” he and his team started to develop the huge cloud structure “Frankencloudscapes” (Frankencloudscapes) after the “Forbidden Lands of the Western Regions” came to an end.

Figure/PlayStation

Guerrilla assembled a special team to overcome the challenge of flying through the clouds, including its senior lead technical programmers Hugh Malan and Nathan Vos; Andrew Schneider said that this is like a terrain modeler handles the landscape. In this way, Cloudscapes are both background elements and environments to explore.

“Hugh and I split the problem. I developed a way to take low-detail voxel data and add detail to it when rendering. Meanwhile, Hugh worked on compressing the data so it could be read from memory faster. data. Together, these two processes make rendering 3D voxel clouds significantly faster.”

Figure/PlayStation

“But it wasn’t fast enough,” Andrew recalls. “The most expensive part of the process is calculating cloud lighting, which is itself a complex problem. To solve this problem, Nathan devised a method to reduce the rendering time to a speed suitable for standard and high frame rate modes .”

In addition, in order to find a balance between quality and performance, James McLaren, a senior chief technical programmer and graphics engineer, was recruited to help optimize the code to make full use of the PS5 hardware. “James’ contribution is crucial in the early stages of development. Important, allowing Guerrilla to push the envelope in the making.”

Figure/PlayStation

“Horizon Forbidden Lands of the Western Regions: Burning Coast” will be launched on PS5 on 4/19, heading towards the frontier of the forbidden lands of the Western Regions. South of the Tinako territory, the ruins of Los Angeles have experienced thousands of years of volcanic eruptions and violent earthquakes. Split into treacherous archipelagos.

Players must complete the main missions of the PS5 version of “Horizon Forbidden West” (including desperate) to enter the “Scorching Coast”. After clearing the main mission, the player will receive a call through Aloy’s Focus to start the DLC story.

Figure/PlayStation

Figure/PlayStation