The director of the technical area spoke about the latest market rumors concerning the team. Here is his thought on Lazar Samardzic

In the last few hours the director of the technical area has spoken Pier Paolo Marino. The former Napoli took stock of the latest negotiations concerning the Juventus players. We are talking about a situation that is anything but simple given that there are many players ready to pack their bags and start a new adventure. One of the main protagonists of this matter is undoubtedly the midfielder Lazar Samardzic. Since he arrived at Juventus he has taken the stage as a protagonist and the management has no intention of letting him go. Here are the statements di Marino a few months before the start of the transfer market.

“They can also give us several million for SamardzicThen when you sell it you regret it“. Marino was clear and at the moment he has no great intentions of selling a talent that in a few years could even be worth three times what it is already worth now. It will certainly be difficult to retain a player with these qualities also because the teams that court him they are all of the highest level. We are talking about clubs such as Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri and Luciano Spalletti’s Azzurri. However, the director’s interview does not end here. his comment (with lots of backstory) on the operation which saw Destiny move to the Premier League amenities.

The player’s opinion matters — “When Tottenham proposed us certain figures for Udogie, we were forced to sell him because he wanted to leave”. We remind everyone that the one between the English and Udinese was a real lightning deal, also dictated by the favorable conditions of the deal. The team coached by Antonio Conte ) went crazy to be able to immediately secure a player like Destiny. Changing the subject quickly, you can’t miss all the latest in view of the next league matches. Bologna will play without its striker << See also At the Financial Times the first editor for Artificial Intelligence is Madhumita Murgia

