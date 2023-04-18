Udinese market – Marino takes stock: “3/4 players are from Naples”

The director of the technical area spoke yesterday during the Gran Galà del Calcio. Here are his words on the incoming and outgoing market

The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino had his say at the Gran Galà del Calcio that took place just last night. His words were very useful in making a point about both the current season and the one to come. There are many novelties from all points of view and this promises to be a truly fiery summer. Both on one side and on the other there could be several market shots and above all farewells that would do a lot of harm to the club. Among the many questions asked to the director of the technical area, there was also no shortage an opinion on one of the most important talents: the Serbian Lazar Samardzic. Here is Marino’s opinion on the future of football.

“Talking about the transfer market now is the most harmful thing you can do. Is he from Naples? There are 3-4 of them, then Giuntoli and De Laurentiis will be able to choose the best. There are many foreign clubs, but also Italian ones, interested in our players”. The director still has no intention of committing too much because there are eight games left until the end of the transfer market and as a result everything can change. At the same time, however, it is not the interview ended here given that he had his say on the possible transfer of ownership of the Friuli Venezia Giulia company. See also Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison

The transfer of ownership — “Our policy is the corporate sustainabilitywe need to produce cash capital gains, get to the players first”. The director has clear ideas from all points of view. He also used as an example the sale of Nahuel Molina who was bought at no cost and then sold for almost thirty million total to Atletico Madrid. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the words of another important piece of society. Franco Collavino took stock of this season finale and also of all the games played to date. Here are the words of the general manager <<

