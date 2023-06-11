Udinese market – Marino wants the wing of the future / The negotiation is in full swing

The director of the technical area continues to work ahead of next season. Now the wing of the future is under observation

The director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino he is already very active and has every intention of setting up a great team for next season. Europe is a dream that must not be allowed to fade and consequently there is nothing else we can do but continue to cultivate it, precisely in order to be able to achieve such an important objective. In the last few hours, what many insiders say seems to be the Italian full-back of the future has been put under observation. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see which player we’re talking about. That’s all the latest on the negotiation of the moment.

The protagonist of this negotiation is the Italian born in the United States of America: Luca Koleosho. Born in 2004, still 18 years old but who has already played in the top flight of Spanish football. The footballer is owned by Espanyol who are relegated to the second league of the Iberian nation. Now it will become difficult to keep a player like Koleosho who has offers from all over Italy and beyond. Precisely in these last days of the championship he also put his first goal among the greats on the scoresheet. Let’s see which teams are interested in his contract and ready to enter into negotiations in the coming weeks.

Duel with all of Italy — See also New York secret police station accused of "overseas 110" shutdown To date they have asked for info on the player: Udinese, Fiorentina, Genoa and the Old Lady. We are talking about teams that know how to deal with young people and are unlikely to make mistakes when they have to try to secure a potential future talent. Now we just have to wait for the next few weeks and only in this way will we be able to have news on the matter. We also recall that the relegation of Espanyol could lead the club to keep the player and make him a central pivot of the team in view of next season. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the Walace affair. The Brazilian ponders the farewell <<

