Vegas Golden Knights widen gap over Florida Panthers in NHL Finals

A small victory. That’s all it takes now for the Vegas Golden Knights to capture the NHL title. The franchise of Nevada has indeed imposed in the night from Saturday to Sunday against the Florida Panthers (3-2) and increases its lead to 3-1 in the series.
Chandler Stephenson (Vegas Golden Knights) constatait “nervous tension” during the meeting. A climate that can be explained by the fact that neither team has ever won the Stanley Cup. Author of a double, the Canadian center allowed his team to quickly take a two-goal lead.
William Karlsson then inflated the score to 3-0, but two goals from Brandon Montour then Aleksander Barkov gave the locals a cold sweat (3-2).
Game 5 will take place on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.