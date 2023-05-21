Udinese market – Napoli wants Beto: 25 million on the plate / The answer

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Don’t miss any updates from the winter transfer market either

The championship is ending and consequently the market is upon us. Andrea Sottil’s team can’t wait to be able to strengthen in view of next season, even if there is the awareness that several important players could say goodbye to the club. The first on the list of starters is the striker with almost 25 goals in the last two seasons: Beto. The former Portimonense has done very well and is now the object of desire of several clubs in our league. Just in these hours the first serious proposal from an Italian company has arrived. According to a news item that reached the editorial office, iNapoli has put 25 million on the plate euros to secure his performance for next season. The company, however, has already given its momentary response.

This figure for sure does not satisfy the management led by the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino. We recall that already during the previous winter some higher offers (refused) arrived from England. Everton were willing to put on the plate 35 million euros in order to ensure the performance of a potentially devastating player like the Portuguese. The negotiation with the Neapolitan team is destined to last a little longer than expected and let’s see if the two clubs will be able to reach an agreement, also because, as previously mentioned, there are several clubs interested in buying the player. See also A woman in South Africa gave birth to ten births by natural conception, 5 of which were delivered by cesarean section

I team interested — Among the clubs interested in addition to the Neapolitans there are always the teams from across the Channel. In case of salvation, there are two teams that could make monstrous offers. The first was mentioned earlier – Everton. The second, however, is the Nottingham Forest who has a great desire to stand out and above all wants to improve his offensive department. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. Here are Sottil’s words at the press conference <<

