- Emilia Romagna flood, 48-hour respite from the rains. Awaited the arrival of Meloni. LIVE Sky Tg24
- Emilia Romagna flood, 36 thousand displaced people, Giorgia Meloni lands today in Forlì. covid template for help ilmessaggero.it
- Forlì, the day of Giorgia Meloni: the premier will also view the territory of Ravenna Courier Romagna
- Direct flood in Romagna May 21, 2023: Meloni arrives. Over 36,000 displaced people, water is pushed towards the Po to save Ravenna the Rest of the Pug
- Flood in Emilia-Romagna, the government’s plan for aid on the Covid model: damages of at least 5 billion Open
