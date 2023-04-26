Home » Udinese Market – Official: Brenner is a new Juventus player
Udinese Market – Official: Brenner is a new Juventus player

Udinese Market – Official: Brenner is a new Juventus player

Udinese continues to move on the market and yet another new signing has been made official in these hours. Here’s who we’re talking about

Now it’s finally official. The Brazilian Brenner is a new Udinese player. The negotiation was concluded for a figure very close to ten million euros and from next July we will be able to admire the plays of this young boy who comes directly from Major League Soccer. The negotiation has been going on for several months, but only in the last few weeks has it received a decisive acceleration that led to a quick conclusion. We can’t do anything but wait a few weeks before being able to admire the plays and the imagination of the former San Paolo. At the same time, let’s also see the performance of him and its yield over the last few seasons.

The bianconeri have secured a not bad talent, given that several teams have been competing for him since the days of San Paolo. In the end came an atypical choice like going to play for an MLS team, but now finally arrives in Europe and also in this case it is Udinese that takes the first step. Over the last few seasons with Cincinnati he has always played his best and provided good performances. This year he has scored only one goal in seven appearances, most likely also influenced by the rumors that told of a possible sale of him.

The numbers of the deal

For the pass definitively it will be necessary wait for the market to open in Italy (next July) only at that point will Brenner become a full-fledged Juventus player. We remind you that the negotiation is around ten million euros in total and that Udinese with this purchase opens definitively to the sale of one of its spearheads in attack. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Here’s who will be there and who won’t be at the Via del Mare in Lecce. The latest on Success’s injury <<

April 26, 2023

