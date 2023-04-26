Julian Zietlow: He became rich with this company empire

Julian Zietlow was considered a model entrepreneur, now he has disappeared into Thailand. Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Julian Zietlow has always known how to make a name for himself. He recently proved it again when he promised his fans a statement – they had good reason to expect one.

His hundreds of thousands of subscribers hadn’t heard from him for months. His last sign up to that point: a podcast interview in which the 38-year-old talked about his drug trips. He started microdosing – using small amounts of drugs – to find himself. A good six months later, his wife, Alina Schulte im Hoff, announced their separation. After 18 years of relationship, the two have two young children together.

And finally, the tabloids report “Bild” and “Blick“ about the fall of the once celebrated influencer and entrepreneur. They write that he joined a drug cult.

How does Julian Zietlow react to this? He posts on Instagram. He is sitting on a bed meditating. One searches in vain for a statement. In his story he announces that he will say something about it on April 25th. To the drugs, to the separation – at least that’s what the followers hoped for.

But this time, too, it gets bizarre. On that day he posts a post, this time a video. It shows: Zietlow dancing in the rain with a woman in a bathing suit. He kisses her, grabs her butt. The song “Willst du” by the rapper Alligatoah is playing in the background. To hear the chorus, in which Alligatoah sings and asks: “Do you want to take drugs with me?” children is at home. Even though you’re separated, she didn’t deserve that.”

A little later, Zietlow posts another one, showing him snogging wildly with the same companion. According to Instagram, her name is Kate Kolosovskaia and she posts in Russian. She calls herself “spiritual wife of Julian Zietlow” in her profile.

Shame on the kids

At the request of Business Insider, his environment is concerned about Zietlow’s disappearance. It is a pity about the separation, especially for the children. Drug consumption is generally wrong, especially in public.

Julian Zietlow with his wife Alina Schulte in Hoff. picture alliance / Eventpress | Eventpress Golejewski

But how could this happen?