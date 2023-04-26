German Bundestag – Dental technicians call for new remuneration regulations

Berlin: (hib/PK) The dental technicians are demanding a systematically higher remuneration and thus also a change in the statutory remuneration regulation. In a hearing of the Health Committee on a request (20/4884) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, trade associations made it clear that under the current conditions, companies often cannot cover their costs. The experts expressed themselves in the hearing on Wednesday and in written statements.

In its application, the Union faction calls for more support for the dental technician trade. The remuneration for services in the dental technician trade should only be increased within the statutory health insurance (GKV) by the respective increase in the basic wage total rate. This means that economically necessary adjustments for these craft businesses are not possible. Currently, the price and wage development in the dental technician trade is decoupled from the overall economic development.

The Association of German Dental Technicians Guilds (VDZI) spoke of an overdue correction of the remuneration regulation. The legal regulations led to cumulative burdens for the price negotiations in the GKV that threatened the existence of the company. The fact that the price regulations put a one-sided burden on the self-employed dental technicians is shown more than clearly and understandably in the cost inflation.

The Association of Medical Professionals, representing the interests of employed dental technicians, warned of a loss of skilled workers in the industry. The decoupling of wages combined with high inflation is forcing more and more skilled workers to change industries. The demand to lift the strict link to the basic wage sum and to take into account the actual cost increases of energy and materials is supported. The import of medical products from abroad must also be avoided by strengthening the dental technician trade.

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, on the other hand, argued with the principle of stable contribution rates and explained that health insurance companies and service providers had to design remuneration agreements in such a way that contribution rate increases were excluded. The demand to abolish the strict link to the basic wage sum in the remuneration regulation is therefore rejected. The link to the basic salary has proven itself, the supply of dentures is secured.

In the hearing, experts also asserted that if the remuneration regulation were to be changed, it would have to be ensured that the employees also benefited from it.