Udinese Market | Okoye moves away from the Friulians: he wants to play as a starter

The Watford goalkeeper was one of the names approached as assistant Silvestri, but the class of ’99 would prefer to continue as a starter

The transfer market continues unabated in one window, the summer one, which by definition is often the most important. Among the most active clubs there is also Udinese, looking for a reinforcement between the posts. Among the favorites for the role of deputy Silvestri was the name of Maduka Okoyegoalkeeper last season in force at Watford, the club that owns the card.

Class of ’99, Nigerian goalkeeper Okoye he could have been an excellent reinforcement between the posts. Udinese, in fact, needs to get a hand through the transfer market operations on the defensive department, a real crucible in the past season. In the meantime, Sottil awaits instructions by the top management of the Juventus club. But the feeling today is that the negotiation could fade.

Okoye’s no

Maduka Okoye leaves Udinese. In recent weeks, there had been talks from Nigeria of a possible transfer for the goal from Watford. However, the goalkeeper born in 1999 would be unwilling to accept Udinese, given that he would arrive in Friuli to play second. So here is that the former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper would be considering other leads: a couple of Turkish teams would have asked Watford for information about the player, guaranteeing him the ownership. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the match and consequently let’s go see the commentary of the match. Here is the summary of the third win of the season for Udinese <<

July 23 – 11:14

