Women’s World Cup: Sweden struggle with South Africa, 2-1 comeback – Football

Sweden vice-Olympic champion, and Italy’s rival in group G at the Women’s World Cup, snatched a last-gasp victory in their debut against South Africa (2-1).





The Azzurri will take the field tomorrow against Argentina, at 8 am Italian time.





Wellington played under incessant rain and with temperatures around ten degrees but this didn’t help the Scandinavians, who were forced to replace the goal made at the start of the second half by Hildah Magaia. In the 20th minute Sweden managed to equalize through Fridolina Rolfo, taking advantage of a defensive error by Lebogang Ramalepe, and finally reversed the situation in the 90th minute with a header from Amanda Ilestedt.

