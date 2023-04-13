Udinese continues to work both on the pitch and on the transfer market, both incoming and outgoing. Among the promised departures, Becao meditating a farewell

Udinese works intensely both on and off the playing field. The next league match against Roma is fast approaching, but at the same time the director of the technical area continues to work on both the incoming and outgoing transfer market. Just yesterday afternoon a new important purchase was made official like Jordan Zemura. At the same time, however, this new arrival could throw a spanner in the works of one of the many players who is having a great season. Especially for a defender arriving, there is most likely one who is ready to pack his bags.

The protagonist of the article is without a doubt Rodrigo Becao. The Brazilian footballer continues to struggle with the Udinese shirt on his shoulders despite his contract expiring in just one season. To date, the chances of a renewal coming are really difficult and always reduced to a flicker. Consequently these should be Rodrigo’s last games with the Udinese shirt on his shoulders. This summer we will expect a new transfer to the market in that area as well and above all a sale that could be profitable for the Juventus club’s coffers. Let’s check all clubs that are interested to the performance of the former CSKA Moscow player.

interested clubs — Among all the teams that have a great desire to ensure the performance of the Juventus player we find several that play within the Italian championship. The first is certainly the record holder in the general classification: the Naples. De Laurentiis could make this gift to Spalletti. In addition to the blues there are also the black and blue by Simone Inzaghi, even if the situation is more complex given that there is no certainty about the coach's future. The various offers arriving from abroad, more precisely from the Premier League, should not be underestimated. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest on the incoming market. Here is the official status of Zemura

