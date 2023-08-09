Udinese market – Pereyra refuses Besiktas / The Pozzos are now trying

The Argentine footballer refuses the transfer to Turkey and consequently now there is a window of opportunity for the return. Here are the latest

Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he’s ready for a new experience in the world of football, or maybe he’s even more ready to go back to where he had such a good time. Since last July, the renewal with the Friuli Venezia Giulia company has been missing, but in these hours something seems to be moving regarding his possible return to the parent company. After rejected Besiktas’ latest offer, we are talking about a two-year contract for two million plus bonuses per season, the most logical decision seems to be that of a possible return to the parent company. Let’s go and see in detail if this deal can actually gain share.

Udinese is ready to welcome back its prodigal son. We’re talking about a footballer who has always made the difference whatever shirt he wore and with the black and whites he proved to be fundamental to the point of wearing the captain’s armband last season. But what is the reason why the Bianconeri will actually be able to close this negotiation? The farewell of Lazar Samardzic never as in this case does it make all the difference in the world. To date, the team still doesn’t know if Giovanni Fabbian is actually ready for a starting shirt and consequently they would cover themselves better with the Argentine school River Plate.

Difficile may be to him assigned for the second time there captain’s armband, but the idea is precisely to take the field and earn the trust of the coach and the fans. We’ll see if coach Andrea Sottil will also push and try to convince one of the bulwarks over the past year. Surely Pereyra is capable of making a difference and will want to prove it again on the pitch. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the next Coppa Italia match. The Brazilian Brenner recovers in view of the first match of the season <<

August 9 – 08:24

