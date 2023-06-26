Udinese market – Silvestri gives the scoop: “Beto and Becao will not stay”

The Juventus goalkeeper gives the market scoop. Just this morning he announced his thoughts on his two companions in Friuli

The extreme defender Marco Silvestri acts as a real market insider during this morning. The Udinese footballer spoke on the Sportitalia broadcast “Buongiorno Tancredi”. The journalist himself thought of asking some questions about the future of Udinese. In addition to those on the future of some players who are really important for building a successful squad. The goalkeeper didn’t hold back and provided a real scoop. To the question of whether it is possible future of Rodrigo Becao and bomber Betothe answer was as follows: “I see Really unlikely that both can stay in black and white. They will likely leave during this market session”. An answer that leaves no doubts and above all makes it clear to everyone that Udinese will have to replace two of the most important players in the entire squad. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Becao has his say

June 26

