Palermo, the mayor Lagalla gives patronage to Pride. FdI: "Attack on Meloni"




Roberto Lagalla, mayor of Palermo. Photo Lapresse

Palermo, Pride causes the center-right to quarrel. Lagalla against Varchi

Open meeting a Palermo between the mayor Legally and his deputy Gates. Giorgia’s loyalist did not like it Melons and first signatory of the law on surrogacythe mayor’s decision to grant the patronage of the city for the Pride. It had to be – reports Il Giornale di Sicilia – an exchange of jokes and it had to end there. A party game between the mayor of Palermo and his deputy. But the question is exploded and soon the factions were well delineated by dint of press releases and agency launches. With the result that Brothers of Italy, in the succession of positions taken within the majority, has remained isolated. With the impression, indeed, of an almost studied attack. Which, it seems, she has a lot annoyed the upper floors of the match.



