MX Keys S keyboard, MX Anywhere 3S mouse and the first MX series keyboard and mouse combo are listed | Mouse | Logitech_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Today, Logitech released a new MX Keys S Combo keyboard and mouse set, MX Keys S keyboard, and MX Anywhere 3S mouse. The three new products are equipped with the newly added Smart Actions macro custom smart operation function of the Logi Options+ application, as well as the intelligent voice function with a wider coverage. We have officially entered the era of AI.

“Logitech always pays attention to user needs. For users who pursue high productivity, they hope to have an immersive office state while being full of efficiency at work.” Liu Kun, Logitech’s global marketing president, said, “In order to meet this For one requirement, we combine software and hardware to achieve their ideal high-efficiency performance and pleasant and focused office experience.” The newly upgraded Logitech MX series products not only allow users to be in a full state, concentrate on enjoying efficient productivity, and further simplify Workflow helps companies improve employee office efficiency and complete more work tasks within a unit of time.

Logitech Smart Actions intelligent operation function



In the face of a large number of repetitive operations in daily office, users can use the Smart Actions macro in the Logi Options+ application to customize the smart operation function, and automatically execute multiple tasks with one click, thereby simplifying the workflow, including automatic execution of routine tasks. tasks to help users be more productive.

Logitech MX Keys S keyboard

Logitech MX Keys S keyboard is equipped with intelligent backlight function, and the design that naturally fits the fingertips is comfortable to use, bringing you fast and smooth typing feedback. The built-in intelligent lighting system can automatically detect the position of the hand through the distance sensor, turn on the backlight at the moment the finger approaches, and automatically adjust the backlight intensity according to the lighting conditions of the room, and users can also personalize it in the Logi Options+ application set up. The Logitech MX Keys S keyboard has two colors of graphite black and pearl white. The newly upgraded keyboard layout adds three new smart keys: one-key voice input and translation, one-key microphone on/off, and one-key sending emoticons. Increase productivity and collaboration levels.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mouse

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse continues the concept of designing for mobile office. It is equipped with MagSpeed ​​scroll wheel to bring a fast, precise and quiet experience. It is very suitable for professional productivity users who are looking for performance, portability and comfort.

Compared to its predecessor, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S has a softer click and an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that allows it to track on a variety of surfaces, including glass countertops. No matter in the office, at home or in various diversified office scenarios, you can carry it with you to help you be efficient and competent at all times. In addition, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Enterprise Edition uses a Logi Bolt receiver. Stable and secure wireless connection technology helps enterprises monitor equipment usage smoothly in crowded environments.

Logitech MX Keys S Combo Keyboard and Mouse Combo

The Logitech MX Keys S Combo keyboard and mouse set includes the newly upgraded MX Keys S keyboard, the fan-favorite MX Master 3S mouse and the comfortable MX palm rest. A powerful combination of productivity suites can help users achieve faster and more precise work, and is an ideal choice for productivity users who focus on high-level creation and efficient output. The smart backlighting and smart keys of the Logitech MX Keys S keyboard are ready for instant inspiration, and the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse features quiet clicks, a fast and precise magnetic scroll wheel, and an 8000 DPI optical sensor that makes it easy to use on most surfaces. (including glass top) for tracking.

Logitech Sustainability Plan

As one of Logitech’s latest products, the design of Logitech MX series products inherits Logitech’s concept of sustainable development. Plastic parts in MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo and MX Anywhere 3S use certified post-consumer recycled plastics, giving new life to end-of-life plastics from discarded electronics – MX Keys S has a minimum percentage of 11 recycled plastics applied %, with the MX Master 3S at 22% and the MX Anywhere 3S at 61%. The aluminum inside the MX Keys S is made from renewable energy rather than fossil fuels to reduce carbon impact.

In terms of packaging, Logitech uses FSC-certified paper sources for packaging. All Logitech products are certified carbon neutral and are manufactured using renewable energy wherever possible. When users choose to purchase Logitech products, you will contribute to supporting the development of forestry and renewable energy, and reducing carbon emissions in climate-affected regions.

MX Keys S, MX Keys S Combo and MX Anywhere 3S will be available worldwide from June 2023 on the official website and other global retailers.



