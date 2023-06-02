Do-it-yourself cystitis douches: how to relieve the discomfort while saving money

The discomforts of cystitis can be relieved thanks to natural vaginal douches. These are safe and effective methods.

Everyone has suffered from it at least once in their life. There cystitis it can be really unpleasant, annoying and in the most serious cases cause impediments in carrying out normal daily activities. Women suffer more from it and generally it occurs more frequently in estate. But what is the cause and how to deal with it?

Cystitis is a bladder disorder that can appear for multiple causes. It is not easy to identify and recognize the signs for this it is always advisable to consult a doctor, who will be able to indicate the exams to be performed and the therapy to be followed. As mentioned, its occurrence can be attributed to several factors. So it can have bacterial or non-bacterial nature and it affects men and women without distinction, with a higher percentage in the female gender due to anatomy.

Indeed, in women the urethral meatus it is very close to vaginal and intestinal mucous membranes, for this reason it can happen that a contamination of bacteria occurs from the genitals or from the intestine towards the urethra, reaching up to the bladder.

Natural vaginal lavages, here’s how

As mentioned, cystitis can be bacterial and occur due to a lowering of antibodies or of a non-bacterial nature. Other factors of development of cystitis are a poor personal hygiene, and prolonged use of underwear o keep wet swimsuits for a long time.

It should be reiterated that it is essential to consult a doctor when the first symptoms appear. Among the most frequent areburning, frequent urination, difficulty emptying the bladder, irritability, tiredness, listlessness. Alongside the medical prescription, strategies can be implemented that will certainly bring a sense of well-being.

First of all, you need to take care of your diet, drink at least two liters of water a day, and pay particular attention to intimate hygiene. Of course it is preferable to use breathable fabrics, and comfortable and light clothes on the skin.

To relieve discomfort can be of great help lavande vaginali, they are effective and natural. First, equip yourself with bicarbonate, it will be boiled in 1/2 liter of water, when it has cooled you can proceed with the application. Another very effective lavender in case of burning is lavender with tea tree oil.

3 drops are enough in 1/2 liter of water and then boil. Once it has cooled down you can use it as. The same practice can be used with thevinegar, just mix two teaspoons in 1/2 liter of water, bring it to the boil and then let it cool.