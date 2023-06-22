Udinese Market – Silvestri: “Me at Roma? I’m happy with Udinese”

The Italian footballer who still wears the Udinese goalkeeper’s shirt had his say on the microphones of calciomercato.it / His words

Holiday period for all the players in our league. In these hours, in fact, Juventus goalkeeper Marco Silvestri was intercepted in Formentera. The former Hellas Verona spoke both about this season, but also about the one to come and above all there was no shortage of important market backgrounds. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see all of his statements. Here is the interview dedicated by Calciomercato.com to the Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

The first comment immediately went on this vintage that has just ended: “We started off very strongmaybe even too much. Then we dropped off a bit and the top-ranked teams started to grind points and recover in the standings. Let’s also remember that they are really difficult rhythms for Udinese to keep”. There was also a comment on the many injuries: “Yes, we missed many important players who make a huge difference in a squad like ours”.

The background of the market

—

There was also a real market background for the Juventus goalkeeper, given that when asked if he was ever close to Roma, a very interesting answer arrived: “There was a interest with the Giallorossibut things didn’t work out. It’s hard to say no to a club like Roma, because we’re talking about a historic Italian club and above all one of the most fascinating teams in our entire country. I just can’t decide, since I’m Udinese’s goalkeeper and above all I’m very happy to be one”. This concludes the interview of the blue footballer who is still looking for his first call-up in the Italy of the greats. Changing rapidly discourse, don’t miss all the latest news coming in. If Florian Thauvin were to leave, his replacement is already ready. Here is the last profile put under observation

June 22 – 4.16pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

