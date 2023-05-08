Cottarelli on his resignation as senator: «Uncomfortable in Elly Schlein’s Pd. Party by now far from the ideas in which I believe”

After announcing on TV by Fabio Fazio the decision to resign as senator and leave the Democratic Party, Carlo Cottarelli now entrusts a letter a Republic the political reasons for his choice. “It is undeniable (just look at the composition of the new Secretariat) that the election of Elly Schlein has moved the Democratic Party further away from the liberal democratic ideas in which I believe”, wrote the well-known economist, “I have great respect for Elly Schlein and I don’t think you are wrong to move the Democratic Party to the left. Having said that, I am now uneasy on several issues. Former guest Senator a What’s the weather like on Rai3 he spoke first of all about an important offer from the Catholic University to direct a program for the education of social and economic sciences aimed at high school students. “Unfortunately this thing is not compatible with the Senate, and I have decided to give up the position of senator: I will resign next week,” he said. In the letter published on Republic instead the former dem deepens his distance from the new Pd secretary and the positions taken: «On many issues I have different positions from Elly Schlein, from the Jobs Act to the brake to the Superbonus, from waste-to-energy plants, to the uterus for rent to nuclear power ». And again: «A key question is the role that “merit” should have in society. The principle of merit was very present in the 2008 Pd document of values, the last one available when I decided to run. Instead, it is missing in the one approved in January 2023 and in the Schlein motion for the primaries ». In the light of the differences listed, Cottarelli then explains: «Someone says that, given these differences, I should change the parliamentary group. It wouldn’t be fair, also because I was elected with proportional representation and therefore without a direct choice on my name by the voters. The first of the unelected will replace me without losing seats for the Democratic Party. It seems to me the most correct choice ».

Read on about Open

Read also: