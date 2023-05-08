Ombudsman requests the release of the rancher Heriberto Urbina

“From the Ombudsman’s Office we reiterate our call to those who have Heriberto Urbina in their power, so that they return him to his family as soon as possible. This violation of human rights must be condemned by all, since it is about an elderly person who requires special medical attention”, said the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

Heriberto Urbina, 86, requires specialized health care due to some pathologies he suffers from. He would be in the power of groups that operate outside the law.

“We emphasize to the illegal armed groups and criminal organizations the importance of keeping the elderly, and all people in vulnerable conditions, out of their actions. Kidnapping is an infamous crime that we strongly reject. However, as a national human rights institution, we offer our good offices and our mediation capacity to allow Heriberto Urbina to return to his family as soon as possible,” he said.

The Ombudsman also calls on the national, departmental and local authorities to carry out the necessary investigations to obtain accurate and truthful information regarding the whereabouts of the rancher, who was kidnapped on April 24 in the municipality of Curumaní.

Recently, the Cesar cattle ranchers’ union held a march in the municipality of Chiriguaná to demand their release. They toured several streets of the municipality where Urbina lives, and from there they moved in a caravan to Curumaní.

His son, Heriberto Urbina, stated “My father has a blood pressure problem, it is important that he always have a blood pressure monitor, since depending on his pressure he must take medication. He should also be given Duodar for the prostate, Cardesartan 16 mg for blood pressure, Cardioaspirin for circulation, Atrovastatin 40 mg for cholesterol and Gingo Biloba, brain oxygenator”.

Related