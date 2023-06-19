Udinese market – The new Becao / It comes from Brazil and costs 15 million

The new Juventus central defender could arrive from Brazil and it would be a deal worth a total of 15 million euros

Udinese has no time to lose. The situation with central defender Rodrigo Becao is quite complex and for this very reason the management is throwing itself headlong into the market to find a new defender ready for our championship. In the last few hours, the perfect name seems to have been made. There is talk of a young footballer who comes from Brazil, but has already played several important matches with the San Paolo shirt. His name is Lucas Beraldo and the carioca society evaluates its price tag approx 15 million euros. The leadership led by Pierpaolo Marino knows that it must be quick during this negotiation, also because there are other teams interested such as Sassuolo and above all two Englishmen such as Brighton and Newcastle. A difficult negotiation, but one that would allow Udinese to have a defense of steel. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the outgoing market. The revolution in attack is coming

June 19, 2023

