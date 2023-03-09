To date, the renewal is still a real question mark for Tolgay Arslan. The point in view of this incredible season finale

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that hasn’t been able to find victory for far too long. Only one match brought home with the three points of the last seventeen. To date, a real change of course is needed for the team led by Andrea Sottil. We need to end this year in the best possible way and then start focusing on renewals and how to boost a squad that will also lose some important players. In these hours the position of one of the most important midfielders for the team is being evaluated: Tolgay Arslan.

Since he arrived in Udine, his love for the city and for our nation has been continuously growing and it is impossible to hide that there have been no difficulties. Over the course of the last season, however, he has spoken out several times for our country and above all of how good it is in Udine, one more reason to be able to continue the marriage with the team managed by the Pozzo family. To date, however, there is no information on his contract extension. We remind everyone that the player will expire next June and from that moment on he will be able to sign with whoever he prefers.

A new marriage — As mentioned, there are some info on its extension, but the team continues to believe that a signature can arrive at any moment and consequently stay together. We also remember the importance of the Turkish player since today he is one of the three midfielders who alternate in the center of the field. An important and at the same time noteworthy role. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the fields in view of the next championship match. Duel for the owner’s shirt << See also Hong Kong's BNO immigration wave: Suspicion and estrangement between British Chinese Mandarin and Cantonese communities - BBC News 中文

March 9 – 17:57

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

