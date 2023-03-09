Home World Udinese market – The renewal remains a mystery / The latest on Arslan
World

Udinese market – The renewal remains a mystery / The latest on Arslan

by admin
Udinese market – The renewal remains a mystery / The latest on Arslan

To date, the renewal is still a real question mark for Tolgay Arslan. The point in view of this incredible season finale

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that hasn’t been able to find victory for far too long. Only one match brought home with the three points of the last seventeen. To date, a real change of course is needed for the team led by Andrea Sottil. We need to end this year in the best possible way and then start focusing on renewals and how to boost a squad that will also lose some important players. In these hours the position of one of the most important midfielders for the team is being evaluated: Tolgay Arslan.

Since he arrived in Udine, his love for the city and for our nation has been continuously growing and it is impossible to hide that there have been no difficulties. Over the course of the last season, however, he has spoken out several times for our country and above all of how good it is in Udine, one more reason to be able to continue the marriage with the team managed by the Pozzo family. To date, however, there is no information on his contract extension. We remind everyone that the player will expire next June and from that moment on he will be able to sign with whoever he prefers.

A new marriage

As mentioned, there are some info on its extension, but the team continues to believe that a signature can arrive at any moment and consequently stay together. We also remember the importance of the Turkish player since today he is one of the three midfielders who alternate in the center of the field. An important and at the same time noteworthy role. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the fields in view of the next championship match. Duel for the owner’s shirt <<

See also  Hong Kong's BNO immigration wave: Suspicion and estrangement between British Chinese Mandarin and Cantonese communities - BBC News 中文

March 9 – 17:57

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Georgia government waived disputed ‘foreign agents’ law

Brescia and Bergamo on tour in London to...

Europe is far from being a political community:...

Tik Tok, hourly limit of use for minors:...

Cutro, Meloni goes straight: “Maximum firmness on irregular...

Berlin authorizes topless use in public swimming pools

Ariadna Punsetes and Beta Máximo meet in “Abandoned...

Eron Gordon came to Denver to win the...

Armani Milano – Partizan live broadcast livestream |...

“Unblock the cure”, the father of a three-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy