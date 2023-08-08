Udinese market – The Samardzic deal is not closed / Here’s what’s missing

The Serbian footballer is ready to become a new member of the black and white squad. We’ll see in the next few days if everything closes

Lazar Samardzic is a new player in the black and blue team. At least that’s what we’ve been hearing for more than a week and a half. If all of this were true, why hasn’t the Serbian still had his medical tests with the Milan club or signed the contract to date? Simple because to date the deal is not yet completely closed. The chances that a negotiation of this type could fail are very low, we would be talking about 0.00001%. But it must be said clearly that there is a reason why Lazar ad todayi hasn’t visited yet medical and did not join Simone Inzaghi’s team.

Until last night there was still no agreement between the player and the black and blue club. Just yesterday the confirmation of a deal arrived that it will close around one and a half million per season for the next five seasons. This, however, was not the only catch that was stalling a deal worth more than twenty million in total. The other reason why to date nothing is closed yet lies in the player inserted as a technical counterpart. Giovanni Fabian to date a problem is showing in the negotiation which has already been completed by both clubs.

What is missing?

The agreement between Udinese and the Italian midfielder Fabbian has not yet been achieved. It seems to be a trivial matter and consequently in the end everything should go right, but at the moment the companies are still in a moment of stalemate. We will see how long it takes to come to terms and consequently complete a deal that has been holding on for far too many days.

August 8 – 09:21

