Paralympic cycling world championships: 2 silvers for Claudia Cretti – Cycling

Double silver tonight in Glasgow for Claudia Cretti, thanks to her second place in the C5 Paralympic Scratch. After a race that was always in control, 5 laps from the end the Italian let the Australian Alana Forster slip away, who then won the gold. Bronze to Colombian Paula Osso.

But the result in Scratch was also valid for the Omnium, also for the C5 category, and therefore the blue was awarded another silver medal.

For Claudia Cretti today’s medals are the second and third in these World Championships, after last Saturday’s bronze in the pursuit.

