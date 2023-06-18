Home » Azzurri, Frattesi ‘I thought they would cancel this too’ – Football
Azzurri, Frattesi 'I thought they would cancel this too' – Football

Azzurri, Frattesi ‘I thought they would cancel this too’ – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 18 – “I thought ‘now they’ll cancel this too’, so the circle is closed”. Davide Frattesi says it after his first goal for the Azzurri against the Netherlands. On Thursday against Spain, the Sassuolo midfielder had his double goal canceled for offside. “We were good at staying solid in the second half, after an excellent first half – he added to RaiSport – The Netherlands added an extra striker and put us in trouble with the spikes”.

Frattesi thanked Mancini for his trust (“I feel it, it’s important and I hope to repay it”) and spoke about the market rumors concerning him. “After last year, I’m remaining quite calm. I’ve had two difficult months, but by now I’m used to these situations..” (ANSA).

