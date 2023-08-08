Home » Exhibition on Japanese landscapes at the Bagnacavallo Museum – News
Exhibition on Japanese landscapes at the Bagnacavallo Museum

Exhibition on Japanese landscapes at the Bagnacavallo Museum

An exhibition on Japanese landscapes, ‘Roads and stories’, from Hokusai to Hiroshige, will be set up at the Civic Museum of the Capuchin nuns in Bagnacavallo (Ravenna) from 23 September to 14 January.


The exhibition, created in collaboration with the Oriental Art Museum of Venice, includes around 120 works, including two important triptychs and some original volumes containing the complete series. The exhibition line promoted by the Civic Museum on the most important international artists who have been able to express themselves through engraving adds a new stage, moving from Europe to the East to tell the story of the ukiyo-e woodcut technique, an artistic genre that flourished in Japan between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries, and some of the most important masters who dedicated themselves to it: Hokusai and Hiroshige, who also became known in Europe when some of their works were an inspiration for the impressionists and more generally for artists who from the middle of the 19th century proved to be more open to the renewal of painting. Starting in the 1830s, with the publication of Hokusai’s Thirty-six Views of Fuji and Hiroshige’s Fifty-three Stations of the Tōkaidō, the depiction of the landscape assumed new importance, becoming the main subject of ukiyo-e, the images of the floating world .

