Dentures: implant or better bridge? | > – Guide

Dental implants are a well-established but expensive tooth replacement. But surgery is not always without risk. In some cases, dental bridges are the better alternative – also in terms of costs.

Every tooth has its function in the dentition. All teeth together enable chewing and speaking. If even one tooth is missing, the bite can shift and cause pain in the jaw joint. Doctors often recommend dental implants as dentures.

Tooth gap instead of tooth crown, dental bridge or dental implant?

First of all, it should be clarified whether a lost tooth has to be replaced by a dental crown, dental implant or dental bridge. A tooth gap can remain if it does not cause any functional problems and is not visually disturbing. Advantages of the tooth gap: It causes neither pain nor costs, oral care is possible without any problems.

Surgery is required for a dental implant

In order to place a dental implant, a surgical procedure is required. In order to prevent bacteria from penetrating during the operation, the doctor treating you must take a very close look at the teeth and gums beforehand. This means: Diseases in the oral cavity should always be treated first before the implant is placed.

During the surgery for the implant, the dentist first cuts open the gums and drills a hole in the jawbone. The implant, a kind of screw, is inserted into the hole – practically an artificial tooth root. This implant then holds the denture, which is later mounted on top. It must be tight so that it can fuse with the jawbone.

Jaw augmentation with the body’s own bone is often necessary

If the existing bone substance and mucous membrane are not sufficient for secure anchoring, the maxillofacial surgeon first has to perform a complex and often painful bone augmentation with the body’s own bone pieces from the hip or bone replacement material. The body’s own bone is best suited because it is most similar to the jawbone.

Dental implants are usually made of titanium or ceramic

After the bone formation, the material for the implant is selected. Titanium has been used for decades and has performed well. The newer ceramic implants are still rarely used. Once the implant is inserted, the jawbone slowly grows onto the implant over a period of weeks. Meanwhile, the implant must not be heavily loaded by eating nuts or the like.

Risks and Complications: Injury to the mandibular nerve and inflammation

Important when implanting: Under no circumstances should an implant damage the lower jaw nerve. This provides the lip with feeling, among other things.

Once the denture is anchored on the implant, it needs very good dental care for life and professional teeth cleaning twice a year so that it lasts. The big danger is peri-implantitis, the inflammation of the tissue around the implant. The result: the bone pulls back. In the worst case, peri-implantitis can lead to an implant having to be removed again.

Rely on specialists when choosing a doctor

When it comes to implants, experience and instinct are crucial – so choosing a good doctor is important. In principle, every dentist in Germany is allowed to implant. It is very likely that oral surgeons or maxillofacial surgeons who specialize in interventions on the jawbone are competent. Competence is also reflected in the number of implantations and the number of patients treated with implants.

For which patients are dental implants suitable?

Good doctors are characterized by the fact that they explain to patients when an implant is not recommended – and what advantages and disadvantages dentures have.

Advantages of the implant:

1:1 replacement of individual teethno supports requiredstrong anchoringlong durability

Disadvantages of the implant:

Drill hole in the jawboneRisk of nerve injuriesRisk of injuries to the paranasal sinusesRisk of inflammation and adhesionsLess durability if oral hygiene is poor

Implants are not suitable for:

SmokersImmune deficiency (due to diseases or medication)Blood cancerDiabetics with poorly controlled blood sugar levelsTaking bisphosphonates

Basic bridge is the standard denture

If a tooth is missing, the so-called basic bridge is the standard treatment as a fixed denture. The two adjacent teeth, which have to be ground down, serve as pillars for the bridge made by the dental technician.

Advantages of the bridge:

long durabilitylower costsIdeal solution when neighboring teeth have caries

Disadvantages of the bridge:

Healthy neighboring teeth have to be ground down, risk of grinding trauma; care is more difficult due to the bridge construction

Telescopic bridges are attached to abutment teeth

A removable denture.

Telescopic bridges are not firmly cemented in, but attached to abutment teeth. They are mainly used when only a few teeth are left and the abutment teeth of a fixed bridge might not be able to withstand the chewing load in the long run.

As a removable dental bridge, it is more expensive than most other types of bridges due to the more complex manufacturing process. The person concerned can decide for themselves whether the bridge should remain in the mouth permanently or whether it can be removed for daily oral care like a denture.

Advantages of the telescopic bridge:

optimal care of a tooth gap patient can decide whether the bridge is fixed or removable easier oral care

Disadvantages of the telescopic bridge:

complex construction more expensive than classic bridges

Adhesive bridges are glued to neighboring teeth

Adhesive bridges, also called adhesive bridges, are glued to healthy neighboring teeth. They are an alternative in suitable places in the mouth if extensive bone augmentation would be necessary for an implant and the neighboring teeth in the area of ​​the adhesive surfaces are healthy. A so-called adhesive attachment is more stable. The construction is almost invisible from the outside.

A prerequisite for an adhesive bridge are healthy neighboring teeth with intact enamel, to which the wings are glued like door hinges.

Advantages of the adhesive bridge:

low costs (about half of an implant) good durability no grinding down of healthy teeth particularly suitable in the front tooth area

Disadvantages of the adhesive bridge:



Neighboring teeth must not have any caries, not ideal in the area of ​​the molars because of the high stress

Costs: Health insurance companies pay a fixed subsidy for standard care

Since 2005, the statutory health insurance companies have been working with a subsidy system that is based solely on the dentist’s findings and no longer on the type of dentures. Since then, those affected have been able to freely choose which type of dentures they prefer and receive a fixed subsidy for this. What is decisive is the so-called standard care, for which certain fixed allowances are paid.

The person concerned can also use the grants for more expensive care, for example an implant. However, he then has to assume a higher personal contribution, which the dentist invoices privately. Those with low income who are legally insured can claim a hardship clause. You will receive standard care free of charge after examination and double the fixed subsidy for additional services. All those with statutory health insurance can increase the percentage of the health insurance subsidy by regularly attending annual check-ups, which are documented in a bonus booklet.

Cost comparison: Obtain offers from several dentists

In general, the cost of a denture depends on several factors: material, laboratory costs and dentist’s fee. There is often leeway here, which is why you should get a second opinion before treatment. There are auction portals on the Internet where you can place the dentist’s offer and compare it with other dentists. Everyone has to decide for themselves whether the price difference justifies changing dentists.

