The moment we are going to eat a tablet of chocolateWe are probably not always aware of what we are actually eating. The purpose of this article is precisely to make you understand what lies behind the appearance of a good chocolate. Very often the chocolate companies make literally billions of money thanks to the mass consumption of the product, but all this always at the expense of the health of the various consumers.

The situation then begins to become more serious and problematic if the subjects of these actions are famous brands. We have to understand what is going on around many based products chocolate. Regarding this topic, various types of chocolate have been analyzed and the worst brands of chocolate have come out. In the study conducted on this topic, it is fair to point out that the taste of the chocolate itself was not taken into consideration, but what was analyzed are the characteristics that distinguish a product of excellent quality from one considered of low quality .

For example, some factors we need to pay close attention to are the transparency and traceability of raw materials, fewer uses during its processing, the wage treatment of agricultural workers, deforestation and its impact on the climate and above all the pesticides used. Among all these, the criterion most taken into consideration was the presence of heavy metals. In particular, we use pesticides such as lindane, dichlorvos, pyrethrin, glyphosate, aldrin and dieldrin. The use of these pesticides has grown in recent years and many residues end up in the chocolate.

These residues arrive thanks to the chocolate plants: these pesticides, in fact, are sprayed in the plant of the chocolate, later they also arrive in the seed of the chocolate itself. Furthermore, in the chocolate bars, the experts have found traces of these residues arrive thanks to the plants chocolate: these pesticides, in fact, sprayed on the chocolate plant, subsequently also arrive in the seed of the chocolate itself. Furthermore, in the chocolate bars, experts have found traces of lead and cadmium higher than those permitted by law. The thing that aggravates everything is that the presence of this on the labels has not been found, consequently no indication for consumers.

Obviously, we must pay close attention to this: taking metals such as those mentioned above for a long time and in large doses can cause serious damage to our health. salute. Cadmium affects the kidney and even the bone system. This substance is regarded as the potential cause of lung cancer in humans. As far as lead is concerned, however, it is a powerful neurotoxin, that is, it damages the nervous system. Exposed individuals can experience serious damage to circulation and blood pressure.