Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 announced

The assumptions have an end: The next part of the successful shooter series will Modern Warfare 3. A new teaser trailer tells us more.

Activision has finally come up with rumours, conjecture and wild theories about the next Call of Duty cleaned up. The publisher released a teaser trailer that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was officially announced.

Why is?

However, the teaser does not reveal much. There is no information about locations or chronological order. However, since a familiar face can be seen, at least the identity of the villain can be oracled: It seems to be about Makarov, the fans are already out Modern Warfare 2 know. This suggests that Captain Price will be one of the protagonists again. So it’s very likely that Modern Warfare 3 will be a direct sequel to Part 2. This is also supported by the fact that content from the second part can be imported into the new game. Of course, we expect the usual Call of Duty online components in this installment as well.

When is release?

Activision has at least answered this question in the trailer: On November 10th of this year we can tow our rocket launchers and night vision devices back into action. The developer is Sledgehammer, who have already developed several parts of the shooter series, including Advanced Warfare, Vanguard and the original Modern Warfare 3 from 2011.

On which systems Modern Warfare 3 However, it is still unknown when it will be released. There Call of Duty but thrives on its broad player base, we assume that all relevant platforms should be served, i.e. PC, Playstation 4 and 5 as well as Xbox One and Series S/X.

Updates for Modern Ware 2

However, before bullets fly through the area in part 3, the predecessor offers you a few more goodies. On the occasion of 50 years of hip hop, you can go into battle with Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj or 21 Savage in Season 5. Monetarily, nothing is known here yet, since Snoop Dog in Call of Duty: Vanguard was already available for around 25 euros, we don’t exactly expect low prices here either.

