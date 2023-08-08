Campaign closures: when and where the final acts of each candidate will be before the STEP

The presidential candidates began the last week of their political campaign on Monday, August 7, when there are only five days left until the primary elections on Sunday, August 13, and just three days until Friday the 9th, when the electoral ban begins to take effect.

The first to close his campaign will be the candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Mileywho did it this Monday at the Movistar Arena complex in Villa Crespo, Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, taking advantage of the fact that it was a day off from the shows that singer Luis Miguel gives in that space, which can accommodate 15 thousand people.

It was precisely because of the concerts of the Mexican singer that the libertarian economist had to advance his last actalthough in his environment they clarified that he will continue to make tours up to the limit of the ban that will be in force from next Friday at 8.

Wednesday: John Schiaretti, John Grabois and Gabriel Solano

On Wednesday, the presidential candidate of Peronism no K from Hacemos por Nuestro País and governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, He will close his campaign with a national meeting of leaders of his force, at the NH hotel in Buenos Aires.

That same day will also be the closure of the Unión por la Patria postulant who challenges Sergio Massa, Juan Grabois, who will perform an act in the closed Malvinas Argentinas stadium, in the City of Buenos Aires.

For its part, the list “Unity of fighters and the left” of the FIT-U – where the Partido Obrero (PO) and the Socialist Movement of Workers (MST) come together -, which postulates the presidential formula made up of Gabriel Solano and Vilma Ripoll, will have its closing campaign on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. in front of the Cabildo of the city of Buenos Aires.

Thursday: Patricia Bullrich, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Sergio Massa and Myriam Bregman

On Thursday, the pre-candidates who will be measured in the Juntos por el Cambio internship will finish their respective campaigns, Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larretaafter the tension between the two during these days.

While Bullrich will make his last act in the micro-stadium of the Lanús club, a Buenos Aires district commanded by his candidate for governor, Néstor Grindetti; Rodríguez Larreta will end his proselytizing acts with a ceremony in La Plata, at the Atenas club, together with his gubernatorial candidates, Diego Santilli, and the local mayor who is going for another term, Julio Garro.

In the previous days, the Buenos Aires head of government will pass through the Buenos Aires municipalities of Vicente López and San Isidro and through the province of Córdoba.

Thursday will also be the closing of the campaign of the Unión por la Patria candidate, Sergio Massa, who from 18:00 will be at the Teatro Argentino de La Plata. As reported in recent hours, the vice president Cristina Kirchner will participate in the ceremony, but it is still unknown if the president Alberto Fernandez will be present.

In this way, Massa’s closing ceremony in the Buenos Aires capital will coincide with that of the Together for Change candidate who chose the same city.

Myriam Bregman and Nicolás del Caño, Applicants from the “Unite and Strengthen the Left” list -backed by the Socialist Workers Party (PTS) and the Socialist Left- will carry out a walk on Thursday from Callao and Corrientes avenues at 6:00 p.m. together with Jorge Adaro, candidate for Chief of Government of CABA, and Andrea D’Atri, candidate for Buenos Aires legislator.

